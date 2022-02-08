Man United held 1-1 by Burnley, drops out of top 4 in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester United has dropped out of the Premier League’s top four as Jay Rodriguez’s 100th career league goal earned last-place Burnley a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. United dominated the first half as Paul Pogba showed flashes of his brilliant best including firing the visitors in front with 18 minutes gone. United had the ball in the Burnley net three times in the first half but two of the goals were ruled out. Momentum shifted radically in the second half after Rodriguez equalized in the 47th minute. United dropped into fifth and a point behind West Ham.