Man United out of the top 4 as Ronaldo’s dry spell continues

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Out of the FA Cup and now out of the Premier League’s top four. Manchester United is going through a rough spell under Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo currently isn’t in good enough scoring form to get the team out of it. Ronaldo didn’t even start the 1-1 draw at last-place Burnley. He only appeared as a second-half substitute and failed to score for a fifth straight appearance. That’s his worst run without a goal at club level since 2010. United fell to fifth place, a point behind West Ham. West Ham beat Watford 1-0. Newcastle beat Everton 3-1 in the other game to climb out of the relegation zone.