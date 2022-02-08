Moore scores 16 to help No. 15 Villanova hold off St John’s

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John’s in a 75-69 victory at Madison Square Garden. Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the Big East standings. Aaron Wheeler rallied the cold-shooting Red Storm with 31 points — 14 more than his previous career high. St. John’s trailed by 20 with 4:27 remaining but suddenly started making plays on both ends and trimmed the deficit to three before Villanova held on.