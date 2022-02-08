No. 21 USC rallies in second half to top Pacific

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Without their top player, No. 21 Southern California had to get creative in order to hold off upset-minded Pacific on Tuesday, earning a 74-68 nonconference victory. Boogie Ellis scored 13 points as the Trojans (rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit. The Trojans were playing without leading scorer, rebounder and assist man Isaiah Mobley, who has a non-displaced nose fracture. USC’s second-half comeback was aided by three 3-pointers from freshman Harrison Hornery. Chevez Goodwin and Drew Peterson each had 12 points for the Trojans. Alphonso Anderson had 22 points and nine rebounds for Pacific, while Nick Blake added 12 for the Tigers,