PGA Tour heads to rowdy Phoenix Open in quiet week for golf

By The Associated Press

Super Bowl week in America can only mean one thing on the PGA Tour schedule: the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The NFL added one week to its schedule, and Phoenix also wanted to be moved back a week to coincide with it. The TPC Scottsdale figures to be rowdy as ever with a strong field led by Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland. The field also features Xander Schauffele, one of several players in Saudi Arabia last week. But it won’t include Phil Mickelson. Europe remains in Ras al Khamaih. The Korn Ferry Tour goes to Colombia.