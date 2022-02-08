Santa Clara beats No. 22 Saint Mary’s 77-72

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PJ Pipes scored 21 points and Jalen Williams had 18 points and 10 assists as Santa Clara beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 77-72. Pipes shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. Josip Vrankic added 16 points to move into eighth place on Santa Clara’s career scoring list with 1,680. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Tommy Kuhse led Saint Mary’s with 16 points and six assists off the bench, but the Gaels had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Matthias Tass added 12 points and seven rebounds.