Suns hold off 76ers 114-109 for NBA-best 44th victory

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, and Chris Paul had 16 points and 12 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 114-109 win over the Philadelphia on 76ers. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers. Tobias Harris scored 30 points for Philadelphia. Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jae Crowder had 14 rebounds for the Suns, who rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the 14th time in 15 games.