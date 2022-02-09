Atlanta United finally completes transfer of Thiago Almada

ATLANTA (AP) — After clearing a designated player spot on its roster, Atlanta United finally completed its latest acquisition from South America by signing Argentina’s Thiago Almada. The 20-year-old Almada recorded 24 goals and 11 assists in 100 matches across all competitions for Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division. Almada signed a contract with Atlanta United that runs through 2025. A designated spot opened up recently when Atlanta United loaned another young Argentinian, Ezequiel Barco, to River Plate for the rest of the 2022 season with a reported option to buy.