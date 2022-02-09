Gibson scores 30 as Oklahoma topples No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55

By JOE ERWIN-BUETTNER

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 30 points and Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55. Gibson shot 8 of 11 on 3-pointers to help the Sooners stop a three-game skid and halt Texas Tech’s three-game winning streak. Elijah Harkless added 13 points and Jordan Goldwire had 10 for Oklahoma in the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Texas Tech got 12 points from Kevin McCullar, and Terrence Shannon Jr. had 11. The Sooners scored 45 points in the second half to win their first game against the Red Raiders since Feb. 25, 2020, and claim the program’s fourth victory over a ranked team this season.