Hot weather something different for both Super Bowl teams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Did you say 87 degrees? That’s the temperature the Cincinnati Bengals practiced in Wednesday, trading an ice storm and frigid conditions back home for clear skies in Los Angeles. The team held its first of three Super Bowl practices at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA. After a 35-minute walkthrough, then lunch, the Bengals held a non-padded workout. Tight end C.J. Uzomah, recovering from a knee injury sustained in the first half of the AFC championship win in Kansas City, participated in the team stretching, then headed to the far end of the field to work with an athletic trainer. He was listed as a non-participant.