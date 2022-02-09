Kilde leads combined ahead of Canadians Crawford and Seger

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde took the lead after the first run of the men’s Alpine combined skiing race at the Beijing Olympics. The Norwegian leads Jack Crawford of Canada by 0.02 seconds after the downhill run of the event. The combined adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. Brodie Seger of Canada was third fastest. He was 0.42 seconds behind Kilde. Race favorite Alexis Pinturault is nearly two seconds behind Kilde. The Frenchman won silver in the combined at the 2021 word championships and at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but has failed to finish four of six slalom races this season.