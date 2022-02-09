Krejci focused on Olympics, not potential return to NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci is one of the most accomplished players at the Olympics without NHL participation. He’s only in the tournament with the Czech Republic because he wanted to play one more season at home in front of friends and family. The longtime Boston Bruins center says he’s focused on the Olympics. He plans to finish the Czech league season that ends in mid-March. Krejci did not rule out the possibility of returning to the NHL with the Bruins later this season. The Czechs play their first preliminary-round game against Denmark.