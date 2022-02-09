Kupp’s breakout season results in first trip to Super Bowl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long days of rehabbing from a knee injury in 2018 wasn’t the most challenging thing Cooper Kupp had to go through. It was missing the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was on the sideline three years ago in Atlanta when the Rams failed to score a touchdown in a 13-3 loss to New England. Kupp’s 2018 injury is one of the reasons he has emerged as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL going into Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy.