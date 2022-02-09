MLS suspends Polo, looks into domestic violence claims

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Major League Soccer has suspended Andy Polo while it investigates allegations of domestic violence leveled against the Portland Timbers forward. The league said Wednesday that Polo is “prohibited from engaging in all team activities” pending the outcome of the investigation. The Timbers also suspended Polo following the reports. Genesis Alarcon alleged on Peruvian television that Polo, 27, was physically and emotionally abusive to both her and their children.