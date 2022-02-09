Norris gets extension to drive for McLaren through 2025

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Formula One team McLaren has signed Lando Norris to a four-year contract extension that locks the young British driver in through the 2025 season. The extension was announced Wednesday. Norris turned 22 in November and the British driver is one of F1’s bright young stars. He debuted for McLaren in 2019 and finished 11th in the standings that year and has steadily improved. Norris was sixth in the standings last year. He was voted by fans as the second most popular driver in a global survey and helped McLaren win the fan title as favorite team.