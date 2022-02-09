Pitt survives brick fight downing reduced Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 24 points, shooting 7 for 13 from 3-point range, and Pittsburgh beat a diminished Florida State squad 56-51 to end its four-game skid. It was the Panthers’ first road win in the ACC since a 63-60 victory over Syracuse on Jan. 6, 2021. Horton made eight of Pitt’s 18 field goals and seven of the team’s eight 3s. The Panthers never trailed in the second half. On the defensive end, Mouhamadou Gueye tied a career-high with eight blocked shots. Caleb Mills scored 19 points for Florida State which shot 16 for 56.