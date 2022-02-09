Skip to Content
Players react to abuse allegations with letter to US Soccer

By ANNE M. PETERSON
Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe were among players from the U.S. national team who signed a letter criticizing U.S. Soccer for its handling of complaints against former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames. Dames has been accused of misconduct stretching back decades when he was a youth team coach, well before he joined the National Women’s Soccer League team, according to a report in The Washington Post published Tuesday. 

