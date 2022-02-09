Russians open Olympic hockey tournament with another win

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Russians are again going to be hard to beat in men’s hockey at the Beijing Olympics no matter what you call them. The team is playing as ROC at the 2022 Games. That is short for Russian Olympic Committee. They won the gold medal playing as Olympic Athletes from Russia four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games. The name keeps changing because of past doping violations. The results on the ice seem to stay the same. The Russians played their first game this year against Switzerland and won 1-0. Russian team coach Alexei Zhamnov says “I think that with each game we’re going to improve and the creativity will appear.”