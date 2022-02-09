Siakam, Raptors top Thunder 117-98 for seventh straight win

By JAMES D. JACKSON

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 for their seventh straight victory. Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play. The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Thunder shot just 31.8%. Aleksej Pokuševski and Theo Maledon scored 18 points apiece for the Thunder.