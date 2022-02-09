St. Louis Blues ink Berube to 3-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have announced a three-year contract extension with coach Craig Berube. The 56-year-old Berube is in his fourth season with the Blues. He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Awards in 2019 when he led the Blues to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. The Blues are fifth in the Western Conference coming out of the All-Star break and eager for a long playoff run after first-round ousters the past two years.