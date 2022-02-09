Stacy Lewis selected captain of US Solheim Cup team in Spain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The next appearance Stacy Lewis makes in the Solheim Cup will be as the captain. The LPGA selected Lewis to lead the Americans at Finca Cortesin in Spain in 2023. Europe has won the last two times. It already has picked Suzann Pettersen as captain. Lewis is a two-time major champion who once reached No. 1 in the world. She will be 38 when the matches begin. That will make her the youngest Solheim Cup captain for the Americans. She played in four Solheim Cups and has been an assistant the last two times, both European wins.