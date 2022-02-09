Sweden gold medalist blasts Dutch over ice at Olympic oval

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Nils van der Poel of Sweden accused the Netherlands speedskating program of “corruption” over a report that its officials have tried to influence the ice makers to set up conditions that benefit Dutch athletes. Van der Poel made his scathing comments during a news conference at the Olympic Village, three days after his victory in the 5,000 meters. Van der Poel says he read an article on a Dutch website that suggested the world’s strongest team is using a scientist to try to make sure conditions at the Ice Ribbon oval work to its advantage.