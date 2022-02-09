Tottenham concedes 2 late goals, loses 3-2 to Southampton

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham conceded two goals in a chaotic three-minute period late in the game to lose 3-2 to Southampton in a blow to its top-four ambitions in the Premier League. Southampton appeared to be driven by a sense of injustice after Son Heung-min’s goal in the 70th minute that put Tottenham ahead. In the build-up, Emerson Royal looked to have fouled Armando Broja in the air and it led to some heated exchanges among players and coaches. The visitors poured forward and Mohamed Elyounoussi equalized in the 79th before Che Adams headed in an almost identical goal for the winner in the 82nd.