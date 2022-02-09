Vejmelka stymies Seattle as Coyotes topple Kraken 5-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves, Nick Schmaltz scored twice including a clinching empty-net goal in the final minute, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Phil Kessel and Anton Stralman both scored as Arizona built a 3-1 lead, and Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left after Seattle pulled within 3-2. The Coyotes rebounded from a lopsided loss in Vancouver a night earlier to knocked off Seattle for the second time this season. Seattle rallied in the third as Colin Blackwell scored early in the period, and Calle Jarnkrok scored into an open net off a great pass by Yanni Gourde with 4:08 left.