Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures, adding eight rebounds and five assists, and Miami pulled away late for a 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech. Waardenburg made 5 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and all six of his free throws for the Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Deivon Smith’s layup with 9:59 remaining put the Yellow Jackets up 56-52, but Waardenburg buried a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 run that left the Hurricanes leading 63-56 with 6:07 left. Jordan Usher’s three-point play ended the Miami run, but the Yellow Jackets got no closer than four from there. Devoe topped Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) with 20 points and seven rebounds.