Arizona State promotes Henderson to defensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has promoted defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator. Henderson has coached for more than 30 years and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. He served as the interim defensive backs coach last season after being hired as a consultant in 2020. Henderson will be in his second stint with the Sun Devils after serving as defensive backs coach from 1992-97. He was the defensive coordinator under current Arizona State coach Herm Edwards with the New York Jets from 2004-05 after five years with the Ravens.