Cavaliers will face Pacers without All-Star Garland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without All-Star guard Darius Garland on Friday night at Indiana. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed the decision about 90 minutes before tip-off. Garland has a sore back. His absence could mean more playing time for Caris LeVert, who was acquired in a trade with the Pacers on Sunday. The Cavaliers have had a surprisingly strong season and are vying for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.