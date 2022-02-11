Expectations rise as McLaren takes charge of IndyCar team

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

McLaren is now the majority owner of the IndyCar team it has partnered with the last two seasons. The IndyCar team is still based in Indianapolis, but McLaren will have full control of the team known as Arrow McLaren SP. It means higher expectations for an organization that won two races and challenged for the championship last year. McLaren this season will field the No. 5 driven by Pato O’Ward and the No. 7 driven by Felix Rosenqvist. The two will be joined again this year for the Indianapolis 500 and the Indy road race by Juan Pablo Montoya.