Fox has 3-shot lead after Bekker’s big day at Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox has shot 3-under 69 to open a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. The 211th-ranked New Zealander mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a 36-hole total of 12-under 132 at Al Hamra Golf Club in the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” of the European tour. Oliver Bekker set a course record with a 62 to join five other players three strokes off the lead. Bekker has a share of second place with Zander Lombard, Justin Harding, Pablo Larrazabal, Francesco Laporta and Jason Scrivener. The 66th-ranked Robert MacIntyre of Scotland was in a group of six players four shots off the lead.