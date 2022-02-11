Mental health hovers over Olympics, on its way to mainstream

By SARAH DiLORENZO

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Mental health was the breakout star at the Tokyo Olympics. Amplified by some of the world’s top athletes, it shook up those Games and made everyone take notice. In Beijing, the conversation has evolved. The subject pops up regularly, but no one is shocked when it does. Many athletes have spoken about their struggles. But often in a no-biggie-nothing-to-see-here way. After star gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of competition in Tokyo because she wasn’t in the right headspace, retired Olympic swimming phenom Michael Phelps memorably said that it was OK to not be OK. It seems that now it’s OK to talk about it, too.