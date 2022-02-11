NFL QB prospect McCall passes on Power 5, remains at Coastal

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall is considered a mid-round NFL draft prospect but the quarterback who passed on transferring to a Power Five school won’t throw a football for months as he rehabs an upper body injury. McCall had surgery last month and with his right arm is in a sling and he can’t turn his shoulder to throw until right before the start of preseason camp this summer. But he’ll be an active spectator when the Chanticleers go through spring workouts. McCall says he thought about transferring to a Power Five school before deciding to return to Coastal for another year. He has an NIL deal with Tom Brady’s recently launched clothing line and the chance to finish building the foundation of Coastal’s rise in the FBS.