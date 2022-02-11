Sponsor exemption Sahith Theegala leads WM Phoenix Open

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made up for a messy finish Friday morning in the suspended first round of the WM Phoenix Open in a hurry — and kept on going. Making his tournament debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala shot a 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at firm, fast and fan-packed TPC Scottsdale. Theegala had the lead Thursday night at 7 under when darkness suspended play. The Indian-American resumed play on the eighth with a bogey and also bogeyed the ninth to drop a stroke back. He rebounded with birdies on the first two holes in the second round. He’s trying to become the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since 2020.