Zouma remains available for West Ham amid cat abuse clamor

LONDON (AP) — Kurt Zouma will remain available to play for West Ham amid an animal abuse inquiry and manager David Moyes hopes the public can forgive the embattled defender. Zouma was fined two weeks’ salary and lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat. Moyes himself came under scrutiny for opting to start the France international in a game on Tuesday hours after the club condemned the Zouma’s actions. Moyes on Friday described Zouma’s behavior in the video as “diabolical” but also says the 27-year-old player will be available on Sunday when fourth-placed West Ham visits Leicester in the English Premier League. Moyes also says he understands “the criticism of me personally.”