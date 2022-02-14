ATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competing

The Associated Press

By KELVIN CHAN, CANDICE CHOI and AARON MORRISON

BEIJING (AP) — Football, video games and dress-up are just some of the ways athletes at the Beijing Olympics are keeping busy when they’re not competing. As part of the strict COVID-19 protocols, athletes and others at the Games can only move between select sites within the Olympic “bubble.” That means they can’t go out and explore the city, and have a lot more time to kill when they’re not training or competing. To pass the time, alpine skier Tommy Ford says he and his teammates have been trying on different outfits and playing with virtual reality goggles.