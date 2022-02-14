Austria wins Olympic gold in ski jumping team event

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Austria won Olympic gold in the ski jumping team event at the Beijing Games. Manuel Fettner jumped 128 meters on his final jump to seal the first-place finish. The team of Fettner, Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber and Jan Hoerl combined to score 942.7 points. That was 8.3 points better than Slovenia after a combination of jaw-dropping distances and style that impressed the judges. The Slovenians earned silver and Germany won bronze. Slovenia went into the final round with a nine-point lead over Austria.