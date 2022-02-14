Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll
By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1. The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas. This is the Zags’ third stint at No. 1 this season. Providence climbed to No. 8 for its highest ranking since January 2016. Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama were the week’s new additions. The No. 22 Cowboys are in the poll for the first time since 2015.
