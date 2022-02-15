Bobsledding’s Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history and has a chance at one more this weekend. She has fought for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted over 15 years as a bobsledder. Now the finish line might be in sight. She hasn’t made any sort of official “this is it” declaration but Meyers Taylor is thinking about retirement.