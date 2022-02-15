This time, Tibet stands silent as Olympics return to China

By DAKE KANG and SAM McNEIL

Associated Press

GARZE COUNTY, China (AP) — Ahead of the Beijing summer Olympics 14 years ago, Tibet was on fire. Deadly clashes between Tibetans and security forces in Lhasa made global headlines, and for weeks, monks and herders battled bullets and batons. But today, Tibet has fallen silent, even as the Olympic games come to Beijing for a second time. The reason, interviews with over a dozen Tibetans show, is that Beijing’s plan to tame Tibet is working. Older Tibetans have largely resigned themselves to Chinese rule, while a new generation of young Tibetans are slowly adopting a Chinese identity.