Norwegian men, German women win Olympic gold in team sprint

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a second straight cross-country sprint double by teaming with Erik Valnes to give Norway the Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games. Klaebo also won the individual sprint and is the first man to win both at two straight Olympics. Klaebo and Valnes won in 19 minutes, 22.99 seconds. Victoria Carl outpaced Swedish sprint champion Jonna Sundling to the finish line to give Germany the gold medal in the women’s race. Carl and teammate Katharina Henning won in 22:09.85. Sundling and Maja Dhalqvist were second and the Russian team of Natalia Nepryaeva and Yulia Stupak were .71 seconds behind for bronze.