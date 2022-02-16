Gus Kenworthy’s final Olympics in a land he’d rather avoid

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Gus Kenworthy certainly wishes his final Olympic trip down the mountain didn’t have to be in China. Yet skipping the trip didn’t seem like the right thing, either. The freestyle skier whose kiss with his boyfriend at the bottom of the hill stole the show four years ago in Pyeongchang is competing for his mother’s native country of Britain this time around. He is 30, has had a recent bout with COVID-19 and has been dinged up a bunch over the past year. All of that leaves him content knowing that he’ll be calling it a career after this.