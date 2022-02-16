NBA to honor 75th anniversary team during All-Star halftime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Some of basketball’s most iconic players will be in attendance when the NBA honors its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. Members of the diamond anniversary team will be inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the ceremony as the league pays tribute to its best players and the cornerstone moments since the NBA was founded. The official list of players has not yet been announced. There are 61 living members among the players selected to the 75th team. In 1997, the league hosted the 50th anniversary team during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and 47 members were on hand.