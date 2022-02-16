US skater Vincent Zhou out of weeklong COVID-19 quarantine

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — American figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beijing Games. He plans to perform in the exhibition gala that traditionally closes the Olympic program. Zhou had just helped the U.S. win team silver on Feb. 7 when he got a phone call saying that he had tested positive. The timing of the result left him no choice but to withdraw from the men’s short program. Zhou said he didn’t watch it because “it was too emotionally difficult,” but he kept track of the results and was happy to see teammate Nathan Chen win gold.