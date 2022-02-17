Barcelona held 1-1 by Napoli, Rangers win in Dortmund in EL

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

After dropping out of the Champions League, Barcelona now faces a difficult task just to qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League. The Catalan club was held 1-1 by Napoli at Camp Nou Stadium in the first leg of one of eight playoffs between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-ups. In the other matchups, Scottish club Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 away, Real Betis won 3-2 at Zenit St. Petersburg and Sheriff beat Braga 1-0. In the playoff matches to reach the last 16 of the inaugural Europa Conference League, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Vienna, Midtjylland and Slavia Prague won the opening leg.