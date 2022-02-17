Cordeiro tries to oust Cone, regain US Soccer presidency

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A behind-the-scenes scuffle is taking place for American soccer’s leadership. Carlos Cordeiro is trying to oust Cindy Parlow Cone, who took over as U.S. Soccer Federation president in March 2020 when Cordeiro quit amid the fallout from legal filings that claimed women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts. The USSF National Council meets on March 5 to vote on a four-year term.