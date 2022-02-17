Defending WNBA champion Sky re-sign Quigley, Vandersloot

CHICAGO (AP) — The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky have re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot. The veteran guards, who are married to each other, helped Chicago go on a championship run after finishing 16-16 during the regular season. The sixth-seeded Sky became the first team not seeded first or second to win the title, knocking out Dallas, Minnesota and Connecticut before beating Phoenix in the finals. Quigley and Vandersloot hold the top two spots on Chicago’s all-time scoring list.