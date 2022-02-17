England to play at Molineux for 1st time since 1956

LONDON (AP) — The home stadium of Premier League team Wolverhampton is set to host an England men’s international for the first time in more than 65 years. England will play Nations League matches against Italy and Hungary at Molineux in June to continue the trend of taking the national team’s fixtures on the road and away from London’s Wembley Stadium. The June 11 match against Italy will take place without fans as punishment by UEFA for disturbances during the European Championship final between England and the Italians at Wembley last summer. Fans will be allowed for the match against Hungary three days later. England’s senior men’s team last played at Molineux in December 1956.