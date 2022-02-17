Kez gets 1st win, Floyd Mayweather team makes Daytona 500

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has won his first race as owner of his team. Keselowski drove his new No. 6 Ford to a win in one of the duel 150-mile qualifying races for the Daytona 500. It was his first win since he bought into Jack Roush’s organization and is now part owner of rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. A last-lap pass got a team owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the race. The Money Team Racing earned a spot in the Daytona 500 with driver Kaz Grala.