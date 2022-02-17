Maddox Jr. lifts CS Fullerton over UC Santa Barbara 67-58

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 67-58 win over UC Santa Barbara. Jalen Harris had 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (15-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Vincent Lee added 11 points. E.J. Anosike had 10 points. Amadou Sow had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (11-10, 4-6). Miles Norris added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Calvin Wishart had 10 points.