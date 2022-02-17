Morrissey scores winner, Winnipeg beats Kraken 5-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:10 left in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Dominic Toninato, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, who assisted on Morrissey’s goal, added an empty-net goal at the buzzer. Eric Comrie stopped 20-and Dylan DeMelo had two assists. Vince Dunn, Marcus Johansson and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle. Philip Grubauer made 24 saves.