NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kassim Nicholson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers beat SIU Edwardsville 81-65. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 16 points for the Tigers (11-16, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for the Cougars (9-18, 3-11).